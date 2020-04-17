E-Tech Makes It Easy to Fix QuickBooks Negative Quantity on Hand (QOH)

Brandon, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2020 -- E-Tech is now offering an effective solution to help companies combat QOH and prevent data damage.



Many businesses such as drop-ship companies end up with negative inventory or negative Quantity on Hand (QOH) in QuickBooks due to their business modus operandi. If not fixed, negative inventory can cause adverse complications and mismanagements down the line. E-Tech is now offering a highly effective service to help businesses eradicate negative inventory and help protect vulnerable data.



A representative from E-Tech made further comments on the matter "When it comes to QuickBooks, many companies suffer with negative inventory because they enter sale transactions before purchase transactions. Negative inventory can create a balance sheet with incorrect values, show incorrect profit and loss information and much more."



Full service details can be seen on the official company website at https://e-tech.ca/Quickbooks-Negative-Quantity-on-Hand-(QOH)-Repair.aspx.



About E-Tech

Founded in 2001, E-Tech is the leading file repair, data recovery, and data conversion services provider in the United States and Canada. The company works to stay up to date on the latest technology news, reviews, and more for their customers.



For media inquiries regarding E-Tech, individuals are encouraged to contact Media Relations Director, Melanie Ann via email at Melanie@e-tech.ca.



