E-Tech Now Converting Old SuperCalc Files to Excel

Brandon, MB -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2020 -- E-Tech is now making old SuperCalc files usable again for companies by offering conversion to Microsoft Excel and other current softwares.



SuperCalc was one of the most used data entry and bookkeeping softwares used back in the 80s. While the software is pretty much obsolete now, many companies still hold important historical financial records in old SuperCalc files. E-Tech is now offering a conversion service to turn old SuperCalc files into new Excel files with 100% data accuracy and a super fast turnaround time.



A company spokesperson made an official press statement "Here at E-tech, no data file or project is off-limits to us. We know there are companies out there with old SuperCalc files that need to be resurrected and our experts are more than happy to help."



Service specifications and more details can be seen at https://e-tech.ca/SuperCalc-Conversion.aspx.



About E-Tech

Founded in 2001, E-Tech is the leading file repair, data recovery, and data conversion services provider in the United States and Canada. The company works to stay up to date on the latest technology news, reviews, and more for their customers.



