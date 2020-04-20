E-Tech Now Helping Companies Merge Multiple QuickBooks Files Into One

Brandon, MB -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2020 -- A premier provider of data services, E-Tech is now offering effective QuickBooks file merging services.



In order to help companies streamline their financial data and keep it safe in one QuickBooks file, E-Tech is now offering a highly effective file merging service. With solutions that are highly tailored to meet the individual needs of each and every client, E-Tech experts handle each project with utmost attention to detail in order to ensure 100% data accuracy with the merger.



A company representative made a press statement "All we need is the backups for your files and we will create a highly streamlined single file with 100% accurate data. This makes all transactions easy to manage and reduces clutter in your QuickBooks account."



More service specifications can be seen on the official company website at https://e-tech.ca/Quickbooks-File-Merge-Service.aspx.



About E-Tech

Founded in 2001, E-Tech is the leading file repair, data recovery, and data conversion services provider in the United States and Canada. The company works to stay up to date on the latest technology news, reviews, and more for their customers.



For media inquiries regarding E-Tech, individuals are encouraged to contact Media Relations Director, Melanie Ann via email at Melanie@e-tech.ca.



To learn more about the company, visit: https://e-tech.ca/