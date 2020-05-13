E-Tech Now Offering Password Recovery Service for All Data Files

Brandon, MB -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2020 -- E-Tech's latest service can help people recover lost passwords from almost all data files, while ensuring no data is lost or corrupted.



The qualified data engineers and recovery experts at E-Tech have the tools and the knowledge to provide a highly effective password recovery service for data files of almost all formats. Not only can the experts recover lost passwords, they can also recover lost data or corrupted data from any file. The company also ensures 100% data accuracy with each and every recovery project.



A spokesperson for E-Tech stated "Be it any kind of corrupted data file, we urge interested people to send in their file for a free evaluation with our experts. We work hard to best help our clients and provide the best results in a very tight deadline."



More details about the password recovery service can be seen at https://e-tech.ca/Password-Recovery-Service.aspx.



About E-Tech

Founded in 2001, E-Tech is the leading file repair, data recovery, and data conversion services provider in the United States and Canada. The company works to stay up to date on the latest technology news, reviews, and more for their customers.



For media inquiries regarding E-Tech, individuals are encouraged to contact Media Relations Director, Melanie Ann via email at Melanie@e-tech.ca.



To learn more about the company, visit: https://e-tech.ca/