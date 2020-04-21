E-Tech Now Recovering Lost QuickBooks Data Using TLG

Brandon, MB -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2020 -- Expert data company E-Tech is now offering an effective QuickBooks data recovery service using the Transaction Log File (TLG).



Coveted data recovery and migration experts at E-Tech have now devised a creative solution to recover lost QuickBooks data while assuring 100% accuracy and no data loss. With this new service, the company will use data from the .TLG file merge it with a previous backup file such as a QBB file or a QBW file in order to successfully recover all data within a quick turnaround.



"Here at E-Tech, we provide full service data transfers and recoveries. Having successfully completed more than 2,000 high profile data projects, we know how to leverage the best tools and software to offer the most optimal results to our clients," stated a company spokesperson in an official press statement.



More details can be seen at https://e-tech.ca/Quickbooks-TLG-Recovery.aspx.



About E-Tech

Founded in 2001, E-Tech is the leading file repair, data recovery, and data conversion services provider in the United States and Canada. The company works to stay up to date on the latest technology news, reviews, and more for their customers.



For media inquiries regarding E-Tech, individuals are encouraged to contact Media Relations Director, Melanie Ann via email at Melanie@e-tech.ca.



To learn more about the company, visit: https://e-tech.ca/