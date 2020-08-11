E-Tech on the Ball with QuickBooks for Mac Support

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/11/2020 -- The 2020 release of QuickBooks for Mac is packed with new features including a refreshed reporting module, customizable dashboard, dark mode, electronic invoicing and payment acceptance, bounced check feature, and text searchable image uploading.



QuickBooks for Mac, however, is only accessible on the computer that the software was installed on which means data cannot be accessed elsewhere.



The new version is not exempt from its set of problems, experts say. With the old bugs, there are new issues as well. Users have reported the "software bogging down, slow load times, corrupted data, unexpected software shutdowns, and freezing when working with long journal entries."



User-friendly and reasonable, has been said to lack integration, causes frequent errors and crashes, lacks tech support and does not offer a payroll module.



Regardless of the type of problem encountered, E-Tech offers a guaranteed service that looks after the repair of every version of QuickBooks for Mac.



For more information on this service, visit https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-data-recovery/



About E-Tech

E-Tech is the leading service provider of QuickBooks File Repair, Data Recovery, QuickBooks Conversion and QuickBooks SDK programming in the UK and Ireland. In their 20 years plus of experience with Intuit QuickBooks, they have assisted over 1000 satisfied customers with their requirements. E-Tech UK covers US, UK, Canadian, Australian versions which include Reckon Accounts, and New Zealand versions of QuickBooks through PC and Mac platforms.



To learn more about the company, visit: https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/