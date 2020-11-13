E-Tech Preserves Integrity of Accounting Data While Converting from Sage 50 to QuickBooks

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2020 -- Sage 50 is considered a management tool for small businesses with multiple employees working on single project simultaneously.



This software focuses lesser on bookkeeping and more on client invoicing and cloud-based project management features. The beauty of Sage is that it can turn business quotes into orders and then track accounts receivable in just one click.



Getting to the bottom of the best accounting software for a business depends on many factors. According to John Rocha of E-Tech, Sage 50 would be ideal if a business requires employees to collaborate on projects. On the other hand, QuickBooks may be deemed a suitable fit if the company is expected to have a huge volume of business transactions that need to be controlled through appropriate bookkeeping features.



"When switching software, protecting the integrity of data is crucial," Rocha said. "Cleaning up bad data like inaccurate inventory counts, duplicate vendor entries, or aging accrual balances is important and similarly converting from Sage 50 to QuickBooks requires a precise scrutiny of all accounting records, inaccurate liability balances, or outstanding balances that have been written off or collected."



Sage 50 to QuickBooks conversion



With an average turnaround time of 2 business days, E-Tech commits to converting all versions of Sage 50 Quantum, Complete, Premium and Pro to QuickBooks. Accessing the source Sage 50 data directly, list data including chart of accounts, customers, vendors, jobs, employees, classes and inventory are converted with 100 percent accuracy.



More service details can be seen at https://e-tech.ca/Sage-50-to-Quickbooks.aspx



E-Tech is the leading service provider of QuickBooks File Repair, Data Recovery, QuickBooks Conversion and QuickBooks SDK programming in the UK and Ireland. In their 20 years plus of experience with Intuit QuickBooks, they have assisted over 1000 satisfied customers with their requirements. E-Tech UK covers US, UK, Canadian, Australian versions which include Reckon Accounts, and New Zealand versions of QuickBooks through PC and Mac platforms.



