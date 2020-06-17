E-Tech Proves That Converting Data from QuickBooks Enterprise to Other QuickBooks Versions Needn't Be So Far-Fetched

Manhattan, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2020 -- As a small business owner, costs matter, including the cost of accounting software.



QuickBooks offers tiered pricing options for both its Online and Desktop solutions. A closer look at QuickBooks Enterprise shows that it bills monthly with an annual subscription.



QuickBooks Enterprise currently offers three options, Silver, Gold, and Platinum that are priced at $140 per month, $169 per month, and $198 per month for one user. Just like the QuickBooks Enterprise Desktop version, the price for each plan will increase with added users. QuickBooks Pro has a one-time cost, of $299.95.



QuickBooks Enterprise is said to be best suited for larger companies with more than $1 million in revenue a year and with an employee base ranging from 20 to 250 people.



Apart from cost differences, QuickBooks Enterprise has shown signs of hitches in its software mainly when opening a QuickBooks Enterprise data file with a non-Enterprise product. Some issues revolve around downgrading QuickBooks Enterprise to QuickBooks Pro, Premier or Accountant, restoring QuickBooks Enterprise backup to QuickBooks Pro or Premier, and converting from Enterprise to QuickBooks Online.



With E-Tech's solutions, however, these snags"are a thing of the past", Technical Services Manager, John Rocha, said. E-Tech offers a guaranteed serviceconverting an Enterprise data file to Premier, Pro, Accountant, or QuickBooks Online with 100 percent financial accuracy. The conversion includes all data including the Payroll and service subscriptions that you may have with Intuit.



For more information on this service, visit: https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-data-conversions/quickbooks-enterprise-uk-conversion/



E-Tech is the leading service provider of QuickBooks File Repair, Data Recovery, QuickBooks Conversion and QuickBooks SDK programming in the UK and Ireland. In their 20 years plus of experience with Intuit QuickBooks, they have assisted over 1000 satisfied customers with their requirements.



