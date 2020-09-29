E-Tech Pulls out All Stops when It Comes to QuickBooks Data Repair

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/29/2020 -- The QuickBooks Data File is a large database. Data has to be ordered and placed correctly in order to be read properly.



A data file under 200 MB is undoubtedly, more manageable and easier to maintain. "It is known that issues arise when the data file grows larger than the recommended size. This makes it very difficult to keep all the data in order, also causing incorrect reports," E-Tech's Technical Services Manager, John Rocha said.



He added that looking at the Balance Sheet would typically indicate a lurking problem. "If the total Assets do not match total Liabilities and Equity and if Net Income, Accounts Receivable, Accounts Payable and other balance sheet balances do not tie when compared to other reports in QuickBooks it could mean the QuickBooks File is corrupted," Rocha said.



Data corruption can easily be fixed by tools provided within the QuickBooks Software program, however, simply fixing the corruption without doing anything about the size of your data file, simply means that the problem will reoccur.



Some common errors that appear due to possible data corruption are "connection to company file has been lost", "This is not a QuickBooks data file", "This is a corrupted or damaged QuickBooks database", "QuickBooks File may be damaged", "Unable to open a QuickBooks company file", C=44, C=43, C=88, C=342 or similar cIndex error, -6000, -301, -6150, -1006, -6189, -82 or similar error codes.



E-Tech specializes in the repair of damaged QuickBooks data files from any version of QuickBooks -version 1 for DOS to the latest Pro/Premier/Accountant/Enterprise version. With a recovery rate of over 95 percent, E-Tech delights in its commitment to quality.



For more information on this service, visit https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-data-recovery/quickbooks-file-repair/



E-Tech is the leading service provider of QuickBooks File Repair, Data Recovery, QuickBooks Conversion and QuickBooks SDK programming in the UK and Ireland. In their 20 years plus of experience with Intuit QuickBooks, they have assisted over 1000 satisfied customers with their requirements. E-Tech UK covers US, UK, Canadian, Australian versions which include Reckon Accounts, and New Zealand versions of QuickBooks through PC and Mac platforms.



To learn more about the company, visit: https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/



