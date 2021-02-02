E-Tech Rights the QuickBooks' Multi-Currency Feature Gone Wrong

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/02/2021 -- The Multiple Currency feature was introduced to QuickBooks US Editions in 2009 and International Editions in 2010. Many businesses buy and sells products and services internationally which often this requires working in multiple currencies.



QuickBooks Multicurrency is ideal for businesses that buy or sell goods and services outside of Canada, buy or sell in foreign currencies or have accounts in foreign currencies.



Some qualms associated with enabling the multi-currency feature in QuickBooks are that once it is turned on, it cannot be turned off, one home currency should be stated such as USD or CAD for the QuickBooks file which cannot be changed, and third party apps may not work well with multi-currency enabled



To keep exchange rates as accurate as possible, QuickBooks downloads exchange rates every four hours and updates them. When multicurrency is enabled, QuickBooks Online creates an account called Exchange Gain or Loss which maintains the difference on ever-changing exchange rates.



Because exchange rates are constantly changing, linked transactions are more than likely to have different rates.



Enabling this feature causes a sheaf of other issues such as impeding the normal migration of data from QuickBooks Desktop to Online and being unable to select multiple customers in invoices for Time and Expense windows – among other. Because of this, it is strongly recommended that a backup copy of the QuickBooks company file be made before turning on the multicurrency feature.



As an alternative to using the feature, experts recommend converting amounts to Microsoft Excel and then pasting calculations into QuickBooks'records.



More service specifications for E-Tech's QuickBooks Multiple Currency Removal Service can be seen at https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-data-conversions/multiple-currency-removal-service/.



