E-Tech Works with QuickBooks Large Files, Corrupt Data, Like Peaches and Cream

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2020 -- A data file under 200 MB is more manageable and makes it easy for the software to keep the data in the correct order. The time issues arise when the data file grows larger than the recommended size. This makes it difficult to sustain the data and keep it in order, resulting in incorrect reports.



Infrequently used files will often rarely portray a corrupt file and it can fly under the radar until the file is damaged or lost. Frequent crashes are often signs of corrupt files QuickBooks company files and QuickBooks backup restore failed. Another indicator is Balance Sheet out of balance in accrual basis.



Data corruption can easily be fixed by tools provided within the QuickBooks Software program, however, simply fixing the corruption without doing anything about the size of your data file means this problem will return.



Some common errors that appear due to possible data corruption are "connection to company file has been lost", "This is not a QuickBooks data file", "This is a corrupted or damaged QuickBooks database", "QuickBooks File may be damaged", "Unable to open a QuickBooks company file", C=44, C=43, C=88, C=342 or similar Index error, -6000, -301, -6150, -1006, -6189, -82 or similar error codes.



E-Tech specializes in the repair of damaged QuickBooks data files from any version of QuickBooks -version 1 for DOS to the latest Pro/Premier/Accountant/Enterprise version.



