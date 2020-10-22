E-Tech's Comprehensive Data Conversion Service Takes the Agony of Working out Manual Accounting Data Transfers

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2020 -- Transferring accounting data from one system to another can be risky business, according to experts.



John Rocha, Technical Services Manager at E-Tech advised that it conducting several checks with the data is vital to ensure there are no errors as well as provides an opportunity to clean up unwanted data while also dealing with any glitches so that they are not brought forth into the new system.



Finalizing a cut-off date, discussing the change with accounting staff, auditing IT infrastructure and backing up data are just some of the other recommendations prior to transferring data to a new system.



"Before starting the migration process, make sure you run and save a trial balance or balance sheet. This makes for an important point of comparison once the data transfer is complete as they'll be used to confirm the accuracy of the data in the new system," Rocha said.



Because different accounting systems have different formatting requirements, cleaning current data would help for a more structured and neat transfer and prevent any kind of data migration issues. "Often moving the data into Microsoft Excel allows for easier data manipulation," Rocha said.



Creating a data map allows the two systems to properly pass the data from one system to the other, while running a test import ensures all data has been captured accurately in the new system before the actual transfer process.



In the case of migrating data from Peachtree to QuickBooks, users may face issues with the QuickBooks conversion tool in which case they are expected to ensure that the computer meets the minimum system requirements to run the conversion tool. Some users have also complained of receiving an unexpected error after selecting the Peachtree data folder.



E-Tech's conversion service offers an industry-standard Peachtree to QuickBooks Premier, Pro, Accountant, or QuickBooks Online conversion. All versions of Peachtree can be migrated to QuickBooks or QuickBooks Online with 100% accuracy. The conversion will guarantee the Trial Balance, Profit and Loss, and Balance sheets in QuickBooks will exactly match Peachtree data. All other reports including Aging A/R, Aging A/P will match as well. Data is accessed from Peachtree directly converting Chart of Accounts, Customers, Vendors, Jobs, Employees, Classes, Inventory, Service andTax items, Assemblies, Price levels, Shipping methods, Terms, and other names to QuickBooks.



Full service specifications can be seen on the official company website at https://e-tech.ca/Peachtree-to-Quickbooks.aspx



