E-Tech's Data Conversion Services Provide Industry-Standard Migration Service from One Accounting Platform to the Other

Brandon, MB -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/20/2020 -- One of the key deciding factors in choosing the right accounting software is to look at how your business operates and then review the various types of software available in the market.



Experts say that business software needs to depend on the type of income it generates. There are a variety of options when it comes to accounting software products, including those designed specifically for small- and medium-sized businesses.



Business accounting software is also available to suit all budgets. Moreover, it is always wise to make the choice with your accountant since they would provide an educated opinion on the best possible choice for your business.



John Rocha of E-Tech said deciding factors should range from costs to usability and features.



When deciding to switch, transferring data from one system to another is scrupulous and requires a systematic and in-depth procedure. Rocha said professional data conversion services are vital in this regard, to avoid any loss of data or disruptions in the daily operation of your business.



E-Tech's data conversion services provide an industry-standard migration service to convert data from one accounting platform to the next. E-Tech offers data migration services from several different accounting systems to QuickBooks Enterprise, Pro, Premier, Accountant, or QuickBooks Online.



This includes, but is not limited to, Chart of Accounts, Customer list, Vendor List, Jobs List, Employee List, Service Items, Inventory Items, Non-Inventory Items and Assembly Builds Items.Invoices, Customer Payments, Credit Memo, Sales Receipts, Bills, Vendor Credits, Vendor Payments, Checks, Journal Entries, Item Receipts, Inventory Adjustments, Liability Adjustments, Pay checks, Payroll Liability Checks, Sales Tax Payments, Transfers, Estimates, Sales Orders and Purchase Orders are also converted, all within a 2 to 3 business day time frame.



For a detailed list on data migrations, visit https://e-tech.ca/Quickbooks-Data-Migration.aspx



