E-Tech's Exclusive QuickBooks List Reduction Service Reduces List Items in the Data File with No Loss to Historical Transactions

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/16/2021 -- There is a limit to how much information can be stored within a QuickBooks company file. For Pro and Premiere, a company file cannot exceed 250Mb and for Enterprise, it cannot exceed 1.5GB.



Moreover, QuickBooks Premier and Pro have a hard limit of 14,500 names in the data file. A name is a customer, vendor, account, employee, item or other name. Once that limit is reached for the combined list of names, an upgrade to the costlier QuickBooks Enterprise would be called for," E-Tech's John Rocha said.



Users find that common indicators of corrupt files include getting booted out of the company file, sudden shut downs without reason, company file cannot be opened, important information is missing from the company file, balance sheets are out of balance and contain incorrect information, transactions cannot be saved or are missing from records, foreign symbols are replacing names or numbers and the company file is lagging



Condensing or SuperCondensing a data file does not only bring down the size of a data file but also removes any unused lists from the file. E-Tech offers an exclusive service to reduce the list size based on specific criteria specified.



With E-Tech'sList Reduction Services, users are able to regain control over their data, keeping it specific to customers, vendors or items. The List Size Reduction Service reduces list items in a data file without the loss of any historical transactions.



For more information on this service, visit https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-file-data-services/quickbooks-list-reduction-service/



