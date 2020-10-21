E-Tech's Extensive Data Conversion from Sage 50 to QuickBooks: Full Data Conversion with All Historical Data

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2020 -- Sage and QuickBooks are among the longest running competitors in the world of accounting software solutions.



The Sage Group plc and Intuit Inc., began their journeys in the early 1980s with the two launching numerous versions of their accounting solutions. Comparing the two, Sage Start-Up and QuickBooks Simple Start and QuickBooks Pro are considered similar in terms of business size. For larger businesses with more complex accounting requirements, a switch Sage 50- previously known as Sage Peachtree and QuickBooks Enterprise may be required.



According to user reviews, Sage is excellent for creating financial reports, record keeping and overall business management. According to financesonline.com, with overall quality and performance, Sage 50 scored 8.8, while QuickBooks scored 9.4. Sage users have often expressed dissatisfaction over the company's customer service. With regard to pricing, Sage operates on an annual charge which requires a strong level of commitment by business owners. Some Sage software options that uphold monthly fees are mostly for administrative support. QuickBooks, on the other hand, operates on a more feasible monthly subscription.



Switching to QuickBooks from Sage 50 can now be carried out with professional, reliable and guaranteed conversion services. E-Tech offers an industry-standard Sage 50/Peachtree to QuickBooks Premier, Pro, Accountant, Enterprise, or QuickBooks Online conversion. All versions of Sage 50 can be migrated to QuickBooks Desktop or QuickBooks Online. The conversion service will audit the results to ensure all financial reports such as Trial Balance, Profit and Loss, and Balance sheets in QuickBooks will match the original Sage 50/Peachtree data in its entirety. All other financial reports including Aging A/R, Aging A/P will match as well. This service includes a full conversion service of all lists and all historical transactions.



About E-Tech

E-Tech is the leading service provider of QuickBooks File Repair, Data Recovery, QuickBooks Conversion and QuickBooks SDK programming in the UK and Ireland. In their 20 years plus of experience with Intuit QuickBooks, they have assisted over 1000 satisfied customers with their requirements. E-Tech UK covers US, UK, Canadian, Australian versions which include Reckon Accounts, and New Zealand versions of QuickBooks through PC and Mac platforms.



