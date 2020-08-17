E-Tech's File Merge Service a Cut Above the Rest

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2020 -- Merging two company data files into one company is currently not available with QuickBooks Online. Each company is created as a separate file and this is the reason data cannot be merged, but can be manually input into the required company.



Due to Intuit's lack of an appropriate tools or feature to merge two files into one, third party service provider have become the go-to for guaranteed and error-free file merge services. The service merges the local data file into a networked data file, consolidates multiple QuickBooks data files into a single file after adding a class to each data file and also assists in merging data files prior to uploading to QuickBooks Online.



In order to combine multiple company data files, the chart of accounts in both files cannot have the same account name with different types. The "classes" feature in QuickBooks, allows users to track the income and expenses for any given period and are unique to each type of business.



E-Tech's file merge service focuses on merging lists –including Chart of Accounts, Customers, Vendors, Employees, Items, and Other Names, merging transactions –including all financial transactions, as well as add classes to all transactions in each company file which can be used for reporting purposes.



On the downside, payroll checks will only be merged as regular checks and do not appear in payroll reports or W2 calculations. Bank reconciliations also cannot be merged because QuickBooks does not support the transfer of Bank Reconciliations.



Data files with negative inventory and assembly builds do not merge correctly because there is insufficient quantity on hand to build the assemblies and they transfer over as pending builds. Customer notes and to-do lists are also not included in the merge.



For detailed information on this E-Tech's file merge service, visit https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-file-data-services/quickbooks-file-merge-service/



About E-Tech

E-Tech is the leading service provider of QuickBooks File Repair, Data Recovery, QuickBooks Conversion and QuickBooks SDK programming in the UK and Ireland. In their 20 years plus of experience with Intuit QuickBooks, they have assisted over 1000 satisfied customers with their requirements. E-Tech UK covers US, UK, Canadian, Australian versions which include Reckon Accounts, and New Zealand versions of QuickBooks through PC and Mac platforms.



For media inquiries regarding E-Tech, individuals are encouraged to contact Media Relations Director, Melanie Ann via email at Melanie@e-tech.ca.



To learn more about the company, visit: https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/