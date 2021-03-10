E-Tech's File Optimization Pledges to Bring Down File Size by 25 to 40 Percent

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/10/2021 -- A large QuickBooks company file deters performance and results in errors like "QuickBooks is unable to start".



Carrying over data in QuickBooks data year after year adds to the overall file size, which increases the chances of data corruption, slows down functionality as the file gets bigger, and takes longer to load.



As a general rule of thumb, only the last three to five years of data should be kept in a file. As the recommended limit draws near, a new company file could be created and lists could be carried over from the previous file very easily. The old file can be kept as a reference and the new file can generally hold entries for open balances at the cut-off date chosen.



Although QuickBooks maintains that there are no actual limits to a company data file size, it is recommended that data files larger than 500MB need to be optimized every 6 to 12 months to ensure they run at prime performance.



Because there is no internal functionality in QuickBooks to optimize the data file other than running a condense, E-Tech's File Optimize operation will copy all data into a new data file, remove unwanted temporary data as well as audit trail data, to bring down file size by 25 to 40 percent.



The process of file optimization includes wiping out temporary and garbage data, and re-indexing the data file, thereby resulting in a condensed data file, operating at optimal speed and performance, data stability and protection, and an improved network performance. E-Tech's File Optimization Service works with all international versions of QuickBooks including the US, UK, Canadian, and Australian editions.



More service specifications for E-Tech's QuickBooks File Optimization Service can be seen at https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-file-data-services/quickbooks-file-optimization-service/.



E-Tech is the leading service provider of QuickBooks File Repair, Data Recovery, QuickBooks Conversion and QuickBooks SDK programming in the UK and Ireland. In their 20 years plus of experience with Intuit QuickBooks, they have assisted over 1000 satisfied customers with their requirements. E-Tech UK covers US, UK, Canadian, Australian versions which include Reckon Accounts, and New Zealand versions of QuickBooks through PC and Mac platforms.



