Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/09/2021 -- A QuickBooks Pro or Premiere company file functions like clockwork when it does not 150MB, while an Enterprise file performs at its best when t does not exceed 1GB.



QuickBooks Premier and Pro have a hard limit of 14,500 names in the data file. A name is a customer, vendor, account, employee, item or other name. Once the limit is hit for the combined list of names, an upgrade to QuickBooks Enterprise may be necessary.



Over time, the data within your QuickBooks company file will grow to a point that it becomes out of control, causing your lists to reach its maximum limit. This can also cause unrecoverable data loss within the company file. A critical file causes reports to take up to 30 - 40 seconds to run, and an Item list that has reached 14,500 entries.



To avoid a hassle, experts recommend moving closed transactions into a general journal entry, a process that is somewhat similar to creating a single general ledger. Data will not be lost but will be reorganized into the general journal.



Another proven technique to help reduce file size is by merging items of the same type. Service items can be merged together, but a service type item cannot be merged with a non-inventory item type. You have to carefully consider which items would be merged together into another item, and make sure you have a backup of your QuickBooks file. Associated historical transactions will contain only the items left after the merge.



Condensing or SuperCondensing a file is another solution to reduce file size. This does not only shrink the data file, but also removes any unused lists from the file.



E-Tech's File Size Reduction service reduces the file size by re-indexing and optimizing the data file. This service will copy all transactions into a brand new, clean company file and remove unnecessary temporary data. Since all transactions are copied into the new data file, all financial reports will match the source data file while significantly reducing the file size of the company data file.



