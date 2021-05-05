E-Tech's International Conversion Service Converts Files from QuickBooks US to UK

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2021 -- QuickBooks is created to avail different markets.



Intuit's Canadian, British and Australian divisions offer versions of QuickBooks that support the unique tax calculation needs of each region, such as Canada's GST, HST or PST sales tax, European VAT for the United Kingdom edition and Australia's GST sales tax. The QuickBooks UK edition also includes support for Irish and South African VAT. QuickBooks Enterprise was withdrawn from the UK market in 2014.



Because the US version of QuickBooks does not handle VAT -- data files need to be converted to the UK version to handle VAT filings.



Businesses operating in more than one country may have used a different version of QuickBooks and since the software often will not read a file from a different nationality, it is difficult to switch the file to the appropriate software.



E-Tech's conversion service allows for the conversion of files from QuickBooks US to the UK version so VAT can be handled. This works for companies in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and other countries that have introduced VAT filing requirements.



With this conversion, you are able to modify the nationality of QuickBooks and bring both versions into sync. An evaluation is initially necessary to assess both versions of QuickBooks in order to determine the cost and time required for the conversion.



Before performing the conversion, John Rocha, Technical Services Manager of E-Tech points to a few reminders. QuickBooks does not allow payroll transactions to be transferred from one file to another. Payroll checks will be converted as regular checks with full line item details. Usernames are not transferred from the secondary files to the primary file. Users will need to be recreated after the merge, and budget data cannot be transferred.



