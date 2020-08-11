E-Tech's Multi-Currency Removal Service Is Really All It's Cracked Up to Be

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/11/2020 -- QuickBooks maintains foreign debits and credits and their value in the home currency for every foreign transaction.



With the multicurrency feature, one can reconcile foreign accounts like banks and credit cards in their native currency, without having to consider the exchange rate, while customers can be invoiced in their native currency, purchase orders can be issued to vendors in their native currency.



With all the positives, multi-currency has its set of negative points as well such as once multi-currency is turned on, cannot be turned off. Only current exchange rates can be downloaded. Static foreign prices can be set up using the per item price levels, but the same cannot be done to create static foreign unit costs.



The QuickBooks Multi-currency feature can be removed even if it was set up intentionally or in error. E-Tech offers a service to remove the multi-currency feature from QuickBooks so your data file can be converted to QuickBooks Mac or QuickBooks Online. We can even convert your QuickBooks file with the multi-currency feature turned on to QuickBooks Online or QuickBooks Mac. This service works with US, Canadian, UK, and Australian (Reckon) QuickBooks data files.



