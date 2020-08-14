E-Tech's Negative Inventory Repair Takes the Edge off of Negative Inventory in QuickBooks

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2020 -- Negative Inventory in QuickBooks is caused by entering transactions for sales before entering the corresponding transactions for purchases, such as selling items when there aren't sufficient quantities in stock, or when inventory has prematurely been recorded as complete.



This causes Negative Inventory to show in the Inventory Valuation Detail (IVD) report with negative numbers in the Quantity on Hand (QOH) column.



Negative Inventory can be bad news for a business' accounting apparatus as it leads to incorrect financial statements, incorrect reports as well as damaged data files. More serious consequences could mean incorrect profit and loss and cost of goods sold amount, unbalanced Cash Basis balance sheet, an incorrect balance sheet inventory amount, and errors in vendor reports and data damage.



With QuickBooks Premier, a warning that says "if not enough goods to sell" to the "Quantity Available," not the "Quantity on Hand", the user is alerted that the order they are entering will put the balance of items into negative territory. QuickBooks Enterprise has an option "Don't allow negative quantities." This prevents the user from completing a sales document that would force quantities to go negative.



E-Tech offers a repair service to fix all instances of negative inventory in the file. The service will analyze your source data file to identify the items and dates the quantity on hand (QOH) went negative and then fix all occurrences of negative inventory. The repaired file will not have negative inventory and will verify correctly in QuickBooks.



