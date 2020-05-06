E-Tech's New Service Helps Companies Prepare QuickBooks Period Copy Easily

Brandon, MB -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2020 -- Premier data expert E-Tech is now making CRA Audits easy for companies by offering a fast service to prepare their QuickBooks period copy file.



E-Tech experts are now aligning their experience to offer a highly reliable period copy preparation service for QuickBooks Canada users. Whether it is a CRA audit or the business is being sold, a period copy is an essential document that many companies do not know how to create. E-Tech experts will create a period copy that fits within their client's data range limits, among other requirements.



A company spokesperson further added about the service specifications "With this fast new service, we will remove the Audit Trail from the QuickBooks data file and make sure that only visible transactions are within the date range requested by our clients."



More details about the service can be seen at https://e-tech.ca/Quickbooks-Period-Copy-for-CRA-Audit.aspx.



About E-Tech

Founded in 2001, E-Tech is the leading file repair, data recovery, and data conversion services provider in the United States and Canada. The company works to stay up to date on the latest technology news, reviews, and more for their customers.



