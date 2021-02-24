E-Tech's Password Recovery Service Casts Loose the Dreaded QuickBooks Forgotten and Unknown Password

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2021 -- QuickBooks requires a password for each data file, and in the case of multiple company files, each file would require its own password. These passwords must contain a combination of at least seven characters, including one uppercase letter and a number.



A more complex password is required for files containing sensitive data such as social security numbers, credit card numbers and employers' identification numbers, and only the administrator is authorized to change the password.



For a password change or reset, as an admin who knows the password, the password simply needs to be provided. The username is not required. Alternatively, the username needs to be entered and the software picks up on the password. The password then can be changed. If the password is unknown, a few pieces of information would need to be provided in order for the identity to be verified. These included the License Number for the QuickBooks Desktop version.



The email address associated with the app, ZIP code, name, and phone number would also need to be provided.



E-Tech also recommends using the QuickBooks Password reset tool when a password is lost, forgotten, or when the administrator password is unknown.



E-Tech is a leading QuickBooks consultancy service provider in North America.



When faced with errors like "the old password you entered does not match your existing password" or "we're having trouble changing your password… you reset the Admin password using this QuickBooks license recently" E-Tech's Password Recovery Service will do the needful.



E-Tech's password recovery service will recover or reset your password from all versions of QuickBooks Data files. In case of a forgotten Administrator password, the service can recover or reset the password from the data file so the file can be accessed as the Administrator. This service works with all versions of QuickBooks including QuickBooks for Mac, QuickBooks Enterprise, Pro, and Premier.



More service specifications for E-Tech's QuickBooks Password Recovery Service can be seen at https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-data-recovery/password-recovery/.



