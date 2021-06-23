E-Tech's Password Recovery Service Invigorates Bygone QuickBooks Passwords

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/23/2021 -- In an effort to keep QuickBooks data intact, QuickBooks recommends changing the password after every 90days.



Users are required to choose a complex password for files containing sensitive data such as social security numbers, credit card numbers and employers' identification numbers, and you can only change the password if you are the administrator. Doing so, QuickBooks believes it has significantly lowered the instances of theft.



E-Tech recommends using the QuickBooks Password reset tool helps when you've lost, forgotten, or don't have the administrator password required to access your company file.



"Before downloading the QuickBooks password recovery tool, you must first need to verify the ownership to the QuickBooks company file by filling up an online form. It is crucial to precisely fill the information in the password reset form to download the password recovery tool for changing QuickBooks Desktop password, "E-Tech's John Rocha said.



For the admin password to be reset, security information would need to be verified such as license number, the name, email address, phone number, and ZIP code that was originally used at the time of purchasing the product.



If the Password Reset doesn't Work, the information entered would need to be checked, as well the information entered in CAMPS or the Customer Accountant Management Portal.



E-Tech's Password Recovery service will recover or reset the QuickBooks password from all versions of QuickBooks Data files. In case of a forgotten Administrator password, the service can recover or reset the password from the data file so the file can be accessed as the Administrator. This service works with all versions of QuickBooks including QuickBooks for Mac, QuickBooks Enterprise, Pro, and Premier.



For more information, visit https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-data-recovery/password-recovery/.



About E-Tech

E-Tech is the leading service provider of QuickBooks File Repair, Data Recovery, QuickBooks Conversion and QuickBooks SDK programming in the UK and Ireland. In their 20 years plus of experience with Intuit QuickBooks, they have assisted over 1000 satisfied customers with their requirements. E-Tech UK covers US, UK, Canadian, Australian versions which include Reckon Accounts, and New Zealand versions of QuickBooks through PC and Mac platforms.



For media inquiries regarding E-Tech, individuals are encouraged to contact Media Relations Director, Melanie Ann via email at Melanie@e-tech.ca.



To learn more about the company, visit: https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/.



Media Contact



Melanie Ann

E-Tech

61 Bridge St.

Kington HR5 3DJ

Melanie@e-tech.ca

www.quickbooksrecovery.co.uk