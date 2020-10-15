E-Tech's Password Recovery Service Works with QuickBooks for Mac, QuickBooks Enterprise, Pro, and Premier

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2020 -- QuickBooks requires a password for each data file. With multiple company files, a password would need to be set for each of those company files that must comprise a combination of at least seven characters, including one uppercase letter and a number. A password change is recommended by QuickBooks every ninety days.



Users are required to choose a complex password for files containing sensitive data such as social security numbers, credit card numbers and employers' identification numbers, and you can only change the password if you are the administrator. In doing so, QuickBooks believes it has significantly lowered the instances of theft.



The QuickBooks Password reset tool helps with lost, forgotten, or inaccessible administrator passwords.



Before downloading the QuickBooks password recovery tool, ownership of the QuickBooks company file needs to be verified by filling up an online form. "It is crucial to precisely fill the information in the password reset form to download the password recovery tool for changing QuickBooks Desktop password, "E-Tech's John Rocha said.



Sometimes users complain of errors like "the old password you entered does not match your existing password" or "we're having trouble changing your password… you reset the Admin password using this QuickBooks license recently." In the case of a forgotten password, E-Tech's Password Recovery Service resets the password from all versions of QuickBooks Data files. In case of a forgotten Administrator password, the service allows to recover or reset the password from the data file so the file can be opened as the Administrator. This service works with all versions of QuickBooks including QuickBooks for Mac, QuickBooks Enterprise, Pro, and Premier.



More service details can be seen at https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-data-recovery/password-recovery/



About E-Tech

E-Tech is the leading service provider of QuickBooks File Repair, Data Recovery, QuickBooks Conversion and QuickBooks SDK programming in the UK and Ireland. In their 20 years plus of experience with Intuit QuickBooks, they have assisted over 1000 satisfied customers with their requirements. E-Tech UK covers US, UK, Canadian, Australian versions which include Reckon Accounts, and New Zealand versions of QuickBooks through PC and Mac platforms.



