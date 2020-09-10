Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2020 -- Dealing with overgrown QuickBooks files? Condensing your file allows for the reduction of file sizes by replacing transactions from previous years with monthly journal entries.



Cleaning up a company data file allows the creation of a new company file with all list of items, resulting in a smaller file. Creating a brand-new company file, however, requires the reconstruction of opening balances.



The definition of a "large file" is quite vague and has no definite specification. When a file reaches a certain point, it does tend to crash. Experts do believe that if a file size is around 150 MB, it could lead to trouble. The QuickBooks condense feature helps by condensing closed transactions into summary journal entries. If list items are not used, they are deleted from QuickBooks. There are some transaction types, however, that the Condense operation will not remove.



E-Tech's SuperCondense service improves performance by reducing file sizes from 50-80 percent of their original size, which also enables a quick and seamless transition to QuickBooks Online.



A large QuickBooks file will bring about deteriorating and sluggish performance. Reducing the size of a file will drastically improve responsiveness and speed up the performance of the QuickBooks data file.



SuperCondensinga also file improves stability and prevent data corruption issues. "You can also convert large files to QuickBooks Online, upgrade to newer versions faster and easier as well as integrate with third-party applications in a more efficient manner," E-Tech's Technical Services Manager John Rocha said.



The SuperCondense service has been used by hundreds of satisfied customers in US, Canada, and UK. Since QuickBooks does not have a condense feature in the Canadian and UK versions of QuickBooks, this service allows users of QuickBooks to continue to use their existing data files rather than create a new data file and lose history. Also, even though the US version of QuickBooks does have a condense feature, it does not work correctly with data files with Inventory or Advanced Inventory.



