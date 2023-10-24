NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "E-textbook Rental Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the E-textbook Rental market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Bloomsbury (United Kingdom), TextbookRush (United States), BigWords.com (United States), Alibris (United States), CengageBrain (United States), Scribd (United States), Chegg (United States), Amazon (United States), eCampus.com (United States), VitalSource (United States).



Definition of the Report of E-textbook Rental

The E-textbook rental market pertains to the segment of the educational publishing industry that offers digital versions of textbooks for temporary use or access. Unlike traditional textbooks, which are purchased outright, e-textbook rentals provide students with a cost-effective alternative by allowing them to borrow electronic versions of required course materials for a specific duration, typically a semester or academic term. These digital textbooks are accessible through various platforms, often compatible with laptops, tablets, e-readers, and smartphones. This market has gained significant traction in recent years due to its potential to alleviate the financial burden on students, who might otherwise be compelled to buy expensive physical textbooks. E-textbook rental services also offer convenience, as they allow students to access their required readings anytime, anywhere with an internet connection.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Application (Non-Academic, Academic), Rental Duration (120 Days, 180 Days, 365 Days, Lifetime), Device (Desktop, Laptop, Mobile device, E-reader device, Other), Feature (Digitally Annotate, Highlight, Comment, Track Pages Read), End User (Student, Professor, Other)



Market Trends:

Growing The Fame Regarding To Rental E-Textbooks Among Learners



Opportunities:

Rapidly Growing Digitization In Educational Sector

Rising Acceptance Of Economic E-Textbook Rental Activities



Market Drivers:

Growing Adoption Of Digital Content Among Learners

Rising Numeral Of Publishers Going Digital



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global E-textbook Rental Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the E-textbook Rental market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the E-textbook Rental Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the E-textbook Rental

Chapter 4: Presenting the E-textbook Rental Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the E-textbook Rental market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2023-2028)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



finally, E-textbook Rental Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



