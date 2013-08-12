E TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of E TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) shares over potential securities laws violations by E TRADE and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of E TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of E TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) concerning whether a series of statements by E TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



E TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) reported that its annual Total Revenue declined from over $2.36 billion in 2011 to over $2.16 billion in 2012 and that its Net Income of $156.70 million in 2011 declined to a Net Loss of $112.58 million in 2012.



Shares of E TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) grew from $7.74 per share in November 2012 to $15.29 per share on August 2, 2013.



On August 6, 2013, E TRADE Financial Corporation disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission (“SEC”) that, on July 11, 2013, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (“FINRA”) advised the Company that it was investigating the order routing practices of two of the Company’s units - E*Trade Securities LLC and G1 Execution Services LLC.



On August 8, 2013, NASDAQ:ETFC shares closed at $14.60 per share.



Those who purchased shares of E TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com