E-Vietnamvisa.com Provides Express Visa Services This Autumn 2013

Hanoi, Vietnam -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- Normally, a visa applied at the Vietnam Embassy abroad will take 3 – 5 days to complete. The applicants not only spend much time on queuing in front of the Vietnam Embassy which is tiring and boring but also spend more money on moving toward the embassy or sending off the documents by post. For those who is living far from the Vietnam Embassy, visa application becomes more complicated.



Mr Alexandra Zhoumin, representative of e-Vietnam visa said: "With our express Vietnam visa services, the applicants feel free to stay comfort at home accessing in our website to submit a visa application online. They'll immediately receive a confirmation from the most dedicated, reliable and professional visa agency to arrange their Vietnam visa approval letter within 48 hours latest. The online procedures take a couple of minutes and the visitors can stay in Vietnam up to 3 months, for single or multiple entry, for both leisure or business purposes...

If it’s not emergency situations, we suggest that the applicants should apply for normal processing visa at lower cost. Otherwise, they can make a request for rush Vietnam visa to have approval letter issued by the Vietnam Immigration Department within 1 – 2 hours guaranteed."



To make an online application, the applicants don't have to provide any documents, just a valid passport which is 6 months validity at least and 2 passport-sized photos, that all. The specialty of Vietnam visa on arrival is that the applicants are not requested to send their passport to anywhere or anyone. They keep it by themselves and show it at the departure airport with the approval letter to board the flight. At arrival airport, it will be presented again to have a visa stamped on the passport.



So how can travelers apply for a Vietnam visa online?



The applicant are advised to follow these simple steps below:



Firstly, go online the website http://www.e-vietnamvisa.com/apply.html and find online application. To save the service fee, the applicants had better select an appropriate processing time for visa.



Secondly, they are redirected to an online payment gateway to pay for service fee. It will give specific guidance for each payment method.



Thirdly, relax and do preparation for the trip while e-Vietnam visa is expediting the visa in their side. Upon completion, a visa approval letter will be delivered to the applicants via email.



Fourthly, the applicants print out the letter, bring with the passport, 2 photos and some USD for stamping fee to board the flight. At arrival airport, they will find an Immigration Counter to submit all these documents, pay the stamping fee and have visa stamped on the passport. All has been done now and welcome to Vietnam!



About e-Vietnam visa

e-Vietnam visa is the most dynamic authorized Vietnam visa agency who work with the Vietnam Immigration Department to process the visa effectively. Being a local agent thus they know Vietnamese culture, laws and of course, the regulations on Vietnam visa and Vietnam immigration policies as well. They could advise the visitors what exactly are “do and don’t” on getting Vietnam visa.