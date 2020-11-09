Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/09/2020 -- Latest released the research study on Global E-Visa Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. E-Visa Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the E-Visa Market. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers.



Top players in Global E-Visa Market are:

Gemalto (Netherlands), M2SYS Technology (United States), Muhlbauer Group (Germany), IDEMIA France SAS (France), PrimeKey Solutions AB (Sweden), Arjo Systems (Italy), Netrust (Singapore), Oberthur Technologies (France), Atlantic Zeiser (United States), Austria Card (Austria), VFS Global (UAE)



Brief Overview on E-Visa

An e-visa (electronic visa) is an online platform which allows an applicant to facilitate online application to get a visa. An e-visa is an advanced form of traditional documents introduced to improve the security structure as well as limit fraudulent cases, so as to increase integration competences with high-tech airport infrastructure. E-visas are used to check identity of a traveler over digital means using unique identification number, digital signature, & others, when crossing borders or entering into another country. This technology stores data of the traveler on a smart chip. Global e-visa market growth is driven by the introduction of e-visa application and services. It eases reduction of hassles throughout the processing and verification of documents at airports, reduces the processing time at immigration desks to get clearance, as well as also permits security personnel to focus their attention on the surveillance of suspicious & high-risk travelers.



E-Visa Market Segmentation and Market Data Breakdown:

Study by Type (Immigrant Visa, Non Immigrant Visa), Application (Leisure Travel, Business Travel, Foreign Affair, Other), E-Visa Services Type (Visas in Advance, Visas on Arrival, Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA))



Market Drivers

Growing Cross Border Travel

Introduction of e-visa application and services



Market Trend

Increasing Adoption of Hybrid Smart Cards



Market Restraints:

Huge Cost of Initial Deployment & Replacement



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global E-Visa Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weightage.



