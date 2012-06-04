E-Waste Market in India 2012 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2012 -- The E-Waste Market in India report begins with ‘Introduction’ section covering overview regarding electronic waste which provides basic idea of what is e-waste, why is it harmful and the needs of managing such waste.



The ‘Market Overview’ section elaborates global & domestic market state of e-waste management. It is accompanied by a plethora of statistical information regarding e-waste in global scenario as well as in India such as global & Indian e waste market size in terms of volume of e-waste generation, revenue generated from e-waste management and other related information. The section also elaborates major global e-waste exportation route denoting source and destination countries.



The section continues with emphasis on information regarding domestic market including e-waste produced in India, projected increase in the same, amount of e-waste recycled yearly, volumes of e-waste created by major electronic products, yearly e-waste importation in the country and other related information. It continues with major e-waste generating products and its hazardous contents which details various products, its components and hazardous contents of each product and component. It aims to provide a basic idea of the kind of e-waste created in the country on a day-to-day basis. The section ends with ‘E-waste Value Chain’ that illuminates the flow of e-waste generating products movement amongst producers, distributors, consumers and recyclers.



It is followed by ‘Scope in India’ section which elaborates on various scope areas and product verticals for e-waste in India. Specific product verticals have been highlighted with information regarding each of their market state and opportunity areas for e-waste management.



Next ‘E-Waste Management’ section covers the basic procedure of e-waste management for a particular company from e-waste management planning to obtaining license, e-waste disposal and documentation. This section also elaborates the basic procedure of electronic waste management market in India. Followed by a section ‘Roles of E-Waste Stakeholders’ which emphasizes on essential role each stakeholder must play to achieve favourable results in e-waste management.



The report continues with ‘Drivers & Challenges’ section elaborating the major furtherance & impediments for e-waste management in India. Both the ‘drivers’ and ’challenges’ are equally stressed upon to provide clear idea regarding the probable obstacles and rewards in the line of business and help vendors take necessary measures.



In the ‘Major E-Waste Players section the key e-waste management companies are profiled. It provides information such as corporate & business highlights covering operational & recent information regarding each company’s contact information, location, key product and service offerings and key contacts. It also provides financial performance for a period of time including revenue and profit, key ratios, financial summary and key financial performance indicators. Key business segment and key geographic segment for each player are provided as well to provide further clear idea regarding the companies.



Next the developments & trends in the Indian e-waste management and services market , recent trend & developments, and government initiatives are mentioned in the ‘Key Trends & Development’ section.



The report concludes with the section ‘Strategic Recommendation’ which is derived after a comprehensive analysis of the market state & scope. It suggests key strategic moves which can help responsible and efficient e-waste management in all regions of the country.



To view the detailed table of contents for this report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/59239/einwaste-market-in-india-2012.html