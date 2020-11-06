E-Waste Recycling Market to See Major Growth by 2025 : Aurubis, Umicore, MBA Polymers

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2020 -- Global E-waste Recycling Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.



Major Players in This Report Include,

Electronic Recyclers International Inc. (United States), Lifespan Technology Recycling Inc. (United States), Stena Technoworld (Sweden), Aurubis AG (Germany), Desco Electronic Recyclers (South Africa), Umicore S.A. (Belgium), CRT Recycling Inc. (United States), Cimelia Resource Recovery (Singapore), MBA Polymers Inc. (Austria), SIMS Recycling Ltd. (United Kingdom) and Global Electric Electronic Processing Inc. (Canada) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Manufacturers which are also part of the research are Polymers Inc. (United States), Sims Metal Management Ltd. (Australia), Boliden AB (Sweden) and Enviro-Hub Holdings Ltd. (Singapore).



Keep yourself up-to-date with latest market trends and changing dynamics due to COVID Impact and Economic Slowdown globally.



E-waste or electronic waste recycling is the reprocessing of electronic and electrical items that are no longer used which have been replaced by upgraded versions. The E-waste includes various devices such as televisions, air conditioners, computers, mobile phones, microwave, washing machines, refrigerators and other electronic devices as well. In the current scenario, increasing investments in R&D can ensure reliability in terms of environmental effects are expected to provide growth opportunities in the future. There are precious metals in electronic devices such as copper, nickle, gold and silver among others are included in the very report.



Market Trend

- New Technology Launches with Updated Features and Additional Services

- Changing Regulatory Landscape with Regards to Electronic Scrap Recycling



Market Drivers

- A scarcity of Precious Metals

- High Rate of Obsolescence of Electronic Gadgets

- Increasing Number of Initiatives by Various Organizations Coupled with Formation of Strict Regulatory Frameworks



Opportunities

- The Growth in Sale of Electronics Products Worldwide



Restraints

- Low Awareness in Developing and Underdeveloped Countries Would Slow the E-Waste Recycling Activities

- Less Number of E-Waste Collection Zones



Challenges

- High Initial Investment in E-waste Recycling Plant Setup

- Lack of Proper Infrastructure Especially in Developing Economies



In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Global E-waste Recycling market report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this market by the end of the forecast period. The impact of the driving forces, limitations, challenges, and opportunities has been examined extensively. The key trends that manage the interest of the customers have also been interpreted accurately for the benefit of the readers.



The E-waste Recycling market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).



The report concludes with in-depth details on the business operations and financial structure of leading vendors in the Global E-waste Recycling market report, Overview of Key trends in the past and present are in reports that are reported to be beneficial for companies looking for venture businesses in this market. Information about the various marketing channels and well-known distributors in this market was also provided here. This study serves as a rich guide for established players and new players in this market.



Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework

Key Strategic Developments in E-waste Recycling Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.



Key Market Features in Global E-waste Recycling Market

The report highlights E-waste Recycling market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in E-waste Recycling, market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.



Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: E-waste Recycling Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global E-waste Recycling Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: E-waste Recycling Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 FPNV Positioning Matrix

3.5 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.6 Company Profile - Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.7 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global E-waste Recycling Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global E-waste Recycling Market Breakdown by Segments (by Type (Home Appliances (Refrigerator, TV Set, Air Conditioner, Washing Machine), IT and Telecommunication Equipment, Consumer Electronics), Application (Disposal (Reuse, Incineration, and Landfill), Recycle), Material Type (Metal, Plastic, Glass, Others))

5.1 Global E-waste Recycling Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different E-waste Recycling Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global E-waste Recycling Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global E-waste Recycling Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global E-waste Recycling Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer



This report also analyzes the regulatory framework of the Global Markets E-waste Recycling Market Report to inform stakeholders about the various norms, regulations, this can have an impact. It also collects in-depth information from the detailed primary and secondary research techniques analyzed using the most efficient analysis tools. Based on the statistics gained from this systematic study, market research provides estimates for market participants and readers.



