E-Waste Systems Announces Record Revenues 2nd Quarter 2013

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- E-Waste Systems, Inc. (OTCQB: EWSI) ('EWSI' or the "Company"), an electronic waste management, reverse logistics, environmentally focused services and technology company and the first pure public eWaste operator, announced today financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2013 highlighted as follows:



- Revenue Grew to over $2.7 million in the quarter

- Total Assets grew to over $3.5 million

- Shareholders Equity improved by over $1.3 million

- EWSI Enters Africa



EWSI reported $2,737,308 in revenues for the second quarter of 2013, more than a 1,000% increase in revenues reported for the first quarter of 2013. The revenue growth was in all areas of the company's business, including sales of new brand licenses, services, and the addition of new strategic operating units. The new operating units give access to an expanded customer base for the Company's other services and technologies, as well as important operating revenues.



Total assets have increased by $3,524,925 and shareholder's equity has improved by $1,383,670 from the start of the year, when the new business plan was published and launched…….



2013 Business Plan and all SEC filings are available on the Company's website ( http://www.ewastesystems.com ).