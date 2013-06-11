E3 Network Welcomes Two New Agencies

Kontich, Belgium -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- E3 Agency Network, an international association of independent marketing communications agencies, welcomed two new members at its annual meeting in Lisbon, Portugal on May 24, bringing the network to a total of 31 agencies. The new members are Rainfall (http://www.rainfall.ro), an award-winning design and online communication agency based in Arad, Romania, and Oz Branding (http://www.ozbranding.co.il), a B2B communications agency based in Manof, Israel.



“We are excited and proud to have two such talented and creative strategic agencies join our network,” said Michael Meier, President of the E3 Agency Network. “E3 is a collection of some of the top independent branding and B2B communications agencies in the world. We are aligned by a cross-cultural perspective of international marketing with a local focus.” Originally a European network, E3 now has members in Asia, North America, India, Israel and Australia for a truly global reach.



Rainfall Branding & Marketing Studio



As an award-winning design and communication studio, Rainfall’s portfolio includes a variety of successful branding projects and interactive user experiences. Founded by Dalibor Vasiljevic, a Serbian native in 2004, the Arad-based agency offers brand and logo design, brand strategy consultancy, graphic design, web and interface design, web development, SEO (Search Engine Optimisation) and social media management. The agency brings an international perspective to clients in the former Soviet-block country and offers a strategic approach to marketing. The growing agency is hiring in several positions including creative director and account managers.



“We are proud to be a part of the E3 international network,” said Vasiljevic. “We see a growing opportunity for Romanian businesses to expand beyond national borders and believe the close relationships of the E3 network agencies will be valuable to our clients as they become more global.”



OZ Branding



Founded in 1997 by Orit Oz, the multi-talented OZ Branding team numbers more than 25 employees and is still growing. The agency primarily serves the B2B market throughout Israel, focusing on companies with an international presence. OZ Branding leads B2B companies on their journey in the global marketplace to develop meaningful brand strategies and brand designs that focus the vision, give direction, and reach new destinations.



As one of the largest graphic communications companies in Israel, Oz is uniquely positioned to offer clients a wide variety of marketing services ranging from developing brand strategies, through designing and producing marketing collateral (including print, online, multimedia, and more) and all the way to accompanying internal change processes and employee engagement around the brand and the brand promise.



“Leading our clients through a strategic branding process, we identify the values, personality, advantages and key messages that will position them to compete and succeed in their unique markets,” said Orit. “We then equip them with distinctive creative marketing tools and implement a planned program for branding-out alongside an in-depth process of branding-in and employee engagement. We are exciting to be part of an international network as strong and collaborative as E3.”



About E3 Agency Network

The E3 Agency Network is a closely integrated coalition of independent brand strategy and marketing communications firms from around the world. The network focuses on growing brands locally and internationally by sharing global insights and collaborating on international marketing. E3 covers both B2B and B2C in over 25 industry sectors, with specialists ranging from advertising and social media to digital and mobile. Founded by five European advertising agencies in 1978, E3 has grown to include 31 member agencies and more than 650 professionals in 30 countries, including Europe, Asia, Australia and North America. The group’s annual billings total more than € 300 million and represent more than 350 brands. For information, visit www.E3network.com.