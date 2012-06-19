Each Paycheck Is on Time, Payroll Software from Halfpricesoft.com Automates HR Tasks for Indiana Small Businesses

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2012 -- Indiana small businesses looking for ways to save money on payroll processing and tax reporting can try out ezPaycheck payroll solution from Halfpricesoft.com free for 30 days from http://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp, with no obligation and no risk. More controls and options in the new 2012 edition of ezPaycheck payroll software allow small business owners to better customize the software to fit their payroll needs and the way they work.



ezPaycheck payroll software is loaded with intelligent, intuitive features, but not burdened by complicated suites of expensive applications small businesses will never use or need. It is the best payroll tax calculator software ideal for owners of small to mid-sized businesses, and was designed and engineered for ease-of-use by those who have only basic computer skills and little accounting know-how



The latest updates include:



- 2012 Federal tax tables and IN state tax tables

- New custom wage field to handle tips and commissions for service companies

- Updated YTD feature that allows users to start ezPaycheck easily in mid-year

- New database back up and store feature

- New custom tax withholding feature to handle deductions and taxes unique to their state and local area, including SDI tax and city tax



New customers considering ezPaycheck 2012 can download and sample the payroll software without charge or obligation for up to 30 days at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/payroll_software_download.asp. To make sampling ezPaycheck 2012 even easier, the free download includes a sample database. Customers do not have to waste time entering employee data before sampling the software’s many features.



EzPayCheck’s many time- and money-saving features also include:



- Updated tax tables and tax rates for all 50 states, Washington D.C., and federal taxes

- Print paychecks in choice of check formats: check-in-middle, check-on-bottom or check-on-top

- Print Forms W2, W3, 940 and 941

- Mask employee Social Security Numbers on check stubs

- Customizable deductions and withholding for unique needs -- ideal for churches and non-profits

- Robust reporting features

- Data export for use with Halfpricesoft.com’s ezW2 or other compatible software

- Auto-fill for check data that speeds up payroll

- Support multiple accounts with no extra charge



Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses in US. ezPaycheck software is designed to automate paycheck processes to reduce the time spent on running payroll. The new features of ezPaycheck 2012 payroll application also include Customizable Payroll Reporting Feature, Auto-fill Paycheck Data Feature, Customizable Tax and Deduction Features, Employee List Export Feature, Income tax rate updates and Tax form updates, which make the 2012 edition more powerful and flexible than ever.



"No two small businesses or non-profits are exactly the same. They all have different needs and requirements,” Dr. Ge said. “Updates in the 2012 edition of ezPaycheck include several features commonly requested by customers who like the software but need additional flexibility."



Priced at just $89 per installation, ezPaycheck payroll software is affordable for any size business. To start the free test drive, visit the site at: http://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



About Halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, and barcode generating software. Today Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of users and help small business owners simplify their payroll processing and business management.