EACO Electric Equipments Manufacture Co., Ltd. Enlightens Readers on How to Choose the Right Welding Machine

GuangZhou, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2013 -- The welding machine mainly used by industrial and mining enterprises are: AC arc welding machine, DC welding machine, arc welding machine, carbon dioxide protection welding machine, spot welding machine, submerged arc welding machine, high frequency welding machine, laser welding machine, etc. There are so many kinds of welding machines, how to select the one we need? First, we should know the application area of welding machines.



Application of different welding machines



1. The main difference of AC and DC welding machine application areas is that AC welder is generally used in the steel manufacturing unit or general-purpose machinery and agricultural machinery manufacturing units. DC is mainly used in the manufacture of boiler pressure vessels, piping, or significant structural system welder welding unit.

2. The main application area of inverter welding machine is the same, but welder is more energy efficient, lightweight.

3. The main application area of submerged arc welding machine is large steel manufacturing units, pressure vessels boiler manufacturing units.

4. The main application of gas shielded welding machine is large steel manufacturing unit or general machinery agricultural machinery, automobile manufacturing, security doors processing plants, and the gas shielded welding are now widely used in boiler pressure vessel manufacturing units.

5. Argon arc welding machine is mainly used in pipes, boiler pressure vessel, stainless steel processing enterprises.

6. AC welding machine is mainly used by aluminum welding manufacturing units, aluminum containers manufacturing units, aluminum radiator welding.

7. DC welding machine is available for two kinds: one is installed with rectifying element on the basis of AC motors, and the other is DC generator. DC welder is mainly welding ferrous metals, iron-based. AC welder is mainly used to weld steel.

8. Argon arc welding machine, carbon dioxide protection welding machine, high frequency welder, flash butt welding machine. Argon arc welding machine, carbon dioxide protection welding machine can weld sheet and colored gold layer 2MM or less in thickness.

9. Laser welding: it can weld leads inside the transistor.



Use of welding machine



First, you have to understand the power supply voltage and the allowable power plug, and adjust input terminal according to the appropriate welding voltage input combinations, and then check whether the welding output is in the wiring connection you need, and then check whether the welding machine shell ground wire is connected. You can plug in to use after completion of the above checks. Connect the power, turn on the switch, clip electrodes, adjust the current and start working. It is essential to protect the eyes, hands and feet are not serious if they have injuries, protection should be complete.



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