EACU Announces Participation in the 2013 Grand Raffle

Port Huron, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- his year the Michigan Credit Union League Legislative Action Fund, or MCULLAF, is holding a raffle to raise money for their political action committee. The goal of this particular PAC is to serve and protect the rights of credit unions and their members all throughout Michigan and the United States. The money that is raised through the sale of tickets at the EACU bank will go towards funding candidates that support credit unions.



The prizes for the 2013 raffle include $20,000 in cash, or $20,000 towards the purchase of a new Chevy Silverado or Malibu. The winner will be announced on November 18th, in Lansing, and the winner does not have to be present to win, so time and geography are not excuses not to play. To enter the contest, all members of the EACU bank have to do is purchase one of the raffle tickets for $5 and wait for the drawing; the winner will be contacted through MCULLAF. Interested members can visit www.eacu.org to find out more information.



Last year the MCULLAF raised over $200,000 to support the credit union cause in Michigan, and there is hope to exceed that by a wide margin in 2013. The number of tickets has been capped at 55,000, so credit union members know that the tickets are in limited supply and the value of their ticket will not be diluted by the printing of additional entries. The raffle tickets are moving fast, and once the local branch of the EACU bank runs out, they cannot get any more.



Credit union members should take advantage of all of the benefits that they get, including access to the annual MCULLAF raffle. At only $5 at ticket, the cost is low enough that most members can afford a ticket, just for the possibility of winning. Remember, if people who do not play, cannot win.



For more information visit http://www.eacu.org to find a local branch, or call (800) 356-EACU.