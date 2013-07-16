EACU Encourages Youth Savings

Port Huron, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- In a world that increasingly encourages teens and young adults to spend first, and think about the future later, young people do not have the skills needed to save money and plan for their future. As they grow into adults, these teens continue to spend all that they earn, and they accrue debt at an alarming rate. The only way to stop the debt cycle is to begin before the teens ever have access to credit of their own. EACU has a solution that will help parents teach their children to be fiscally responsible.



At http://www.eacu.org , parents can help their children enroll in the “Bonus Bills” program. Here teens will be able to get rewards when they save money that they earn from their first jobs, and they will learn the value of saving money. Every time the teen has a net gain of $25 in their account in a month, they are eligible for an entry into a drawing for a Visa Gift Card. They can gain an entry up to twenty times a month, so that encourages teens to save at least $500 each month. Those monthly entries are added to the annual drawing pool for even better prizes, such as the laptop given away to the last winner. Teens can enter up to 240 times for the year, which means they have saved up to $6000. Between the principal deposits and the interest gained on the account, teens will see themselves develop a nice nest egg for the year, a bonus for the teen, their parents and the EACU family.



Eligibility is limited to teens between 13 and 19. There are no monthly or annual fees, and teens only have to deposit $5 to get started. Whether it money from a first job is babysitting or mowing lawns, or an after school job for older teens, any teen can join the EACU “Bonus Bills” program.



FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit http://www.eacu.org to find a local branch, or call (800) 356-EACU.