Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Eagle Bancorp, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Bethesda, MD based Eagle Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue increased from $349.74 million in 2019 to $367.25 million in 2020 and that its Net Income declined from $142.94 million in 2019 to $132.21 million in 2020.



On July 21, 2021, Eagle Bancorp, Inc announced its financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2021.



Additionally, Eagle Bancorp, Inc disclosed that in connection with a previously disclosed investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Eagle Bancorp's "Chief Financial Officer recently received a Wells Notice from the Commission Staff that the Staff has made a preliminary determination to recommend to the Commission enforcement actions against him."



Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGBN) declined from $58.49 per share on July 2, 2021, to $52.55 per share on July 22, 2021.



