Recently published research from GlobalData, "Eagle Ford Shale in the US, 2012 - Oil Shale Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2020", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2012 -- GlobalData's new report "Eagle Ford Shale in the US, 2012 - Oil Shale Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2020" which provides insight into the oil and gas exploration and development potential in the Eagle Ford shale. The report also provides details of the key exploration areas and major companies exploring various fields in the Eagle Ford shale. The report also highlights the parameters for exploration and production, and discusses major activities of the top five companies in the Eagle Ford shale. The report discusses drilling activities in the Eagle Ford shale, detailing the companies involved and their coverage across the different fields of Texas in the play. The report also provides a production forecast of the Eagle Ford shale till 2020.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
The report analyzes the oil and gas exploration and production activities in the Eagle Ford shale. The scope of the report includes -
- An overview of the oil and gas exploration in the Eagle Ford shale.
- Information on drilling and exploration activities in the different fields of Texas, including Eagleville, Hawkville, Briscoe Ranch, Giddings, De Witt, Gates Ranch, and Sugarkane fields.
- An overview of the competitive landscape of the top five companies by acreage in the Eagle Ford shale. Discussion of the cost per well and finding and development costs of the companies in the Eagle Ford shale.
- Current exploration and production statistics for the Texas region of the Eagle Ford shale. The report also provides forecasts for the Eagle Ford shale production from 2012-2020.
- Coverage and an overview of operations in the Eagle Ford shale.
- Information on the major mergers and acquisitions in the Eagle Ford shale from 2008-March 2012.
- Details of major infrastructure developments in the Eagle Ford shale.
Reasons to Get this Report
The report will enhance your decision making capability. It will allow you to -
- Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights into the Eagle Ford shale oil and gas market, primarily in the Texas region of the US.
- Identify opportunities and challenges in the Eagle Ford shale (Texas) in the US.
- Plan your strategies based on expected developments of the Eagle Ford shale (Texas) in the US.
- Understand the competitive landscape of the companies in the Eagle Ford shale play.
- Keep yourself informed of the key developments in this potentially game changing market.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: EOG Resources Inc., Chesapeake Energy Corporation, BP Plc, BHP Billiton, Marathon Oil Corporation
