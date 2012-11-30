Eagle Ford Water and Disposal (EFWD) Provides Water Solutions for the Energy Production Industry

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/30/2012 -- The Company is committed to the transportation, treatment, and disposal of produced fluids from energy companies participating in the discovery and production of oil and natural gas. Eagle Ford Water and Disposal (EFWD) provides complete water solutions to oil and natural gas operators active in the Eagle Ford shale play. Our approach is to be vertically integrated in this industry. This allows EFWD to control the entire process from the wellhead to the final destination.



EFWD addresses the emergent demand for innovative water solutions required for the development of energy in an efficient and environmental friendly manner by delivering numerous services including:



- Flow back Fluids Management and Disposal

- Produced Fluids Management and Disposal

- Fresh Water Distribution and Transfer

- Vacuum Trucks and Fluids Management

- On or Off-site Frac Water Recycling

- Chlorine Dioxide Generators and Slick/Brine Water Generation



About EFWD

EFWD currently provides several means of water disposal, treatment, trucking, and pipeline transportation services in Texas, Louisiana, and Oklahoma. EFWD offers services to customers seeking fresh water, temporary water transmission and storage, transportation, and treatment or disposal of fresh water and complex water flows, such as flowback and produced brine water, in connection with oil and gas generation in shale plays. From the wellhead to the final destination, EFWD can develop a plan for all your fluid requirements.



For more information, you can visit http://www.eagleforddisposal.com.

100 Highland Park Village Suite 200

Dallas, TX 75205

info@eagleforddisposal.com