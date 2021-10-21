Eagle House Group Follows Positive Behaviour Support Approach at Its Bramley School to Teach Pupils with ASD Syndrome

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2021 -- Eagle House Group, a renowned special needs school in London, follows a positive behaviour support approach to teach autistic pupils aged 6-14 years at its Bramley school. A person centric approach, Positive Behaviour Support (PBS) supports inclusion, choice and participation and is evidenced by behavioural science and extensive research.



Through this approach, they have been able to create a predictable, positive and safe learning environment at their school, helping young people with autism spectrum disorder achieve their full potential. Eagle House Group strives to provide a curriculum that all pupils find enjoyable and helps them to understand the relevance of their lessons.



As a leading autistic school in London, Eagle House Group aims at building a trusting relationship with each of their pupil, helping them put past their educational failures behind them and make accelerated progress in a calm and settled atmosphere. The school has modern, well-resourced classrooms, and a highly trained and dedicated team who motivate pupils through a personalised therapeutic curriculum with clear boundaries and ambitious targets.



Their school at Bramley has a topic-based curriculum that focuses first on offering the irresistible invitation to learn and then upon overcoming barriers ensures rapid growth. Moreover, they also guide the parents on how to manage the behaviour and support the child as they strive to understand the world.



A representative of Eagle House Group stated, "We are situated in the picturesque village of Walton on the Hill in Surrey and provide a bespoke provision for children and young people who have an autistic spectrum disorder (ASD) and additional social, emotional and mental health needs, including PDA (Pathological Demand Avoidance) and ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyper-Activity Disorder)."



A well-known school for children with special needs in London, Eagle House Group has years of experience providing comprehensive education to children living with these difficulties while helping them develop effective communication skills. Besides Bramley, they also have schools in Mitcham for 5-11 years old, Sutton for 11-16 years old, and Strawberry Lodge for 16-19 years old pupils.



About Eagle House Group

Eagle House Group was created in 2004 to support the growing number of families of children with autism who were unable to find an appropriate school for their child. They are a family-owned company and believe that support for the family lies at the heart of what they do.



