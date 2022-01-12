Eagle House Group Hosts Workshops for Children with Autism to Learn Practical Tips for Dealing with Life's Stresses

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/12/2022 -- One of the UK's leading autism schools, Eagle House Group offers getting started workshops to provide kids with autism with practical tips about how to cope with life's stresses. Each workshop they conduct utilises a combination of video footage and live demonstrations to help families in the areas that they find challenging. Interactive and practical, these workshops are packed full of practical activities that families can start to practice with their children from the moment they get home. Their specialists guide the parents on how to manage the behaviour and support the child as they strive to understand the world.



The series of workshops are carried out by a team of speech and language therapists, occupational therapists and behaviour specialists who have many years of experience working with a wide array of children on the autism spectrum. The workshops are aimed at providing families with the confidence they need to not only support the child with autism in the right way but also to have fun together in their own home. Parents looking to attend these workshops can check out Eagle House Group's website for more information.



Eagle House Group is one of the most recognised special needs schools in London. This independent learning organisation has four learning centres – Primary School (4 to 11 years), Secondary School (11 to 16 years), and Sixth Form for 16 to 19-year-old learners, as well as their latest school in Bramley which is suited to children with more specialised requirements and high-functioning autism. The school has developed its unique approach to teaching and learning for learners with an autism spectrum disorder.



Talking about their getting started workshops, one of the representatives from the school stated, "Our interactive workshops not only look into the 'whys' and 'wherefores' of autism, but also give you practical advice and ideas on how to support your child in developing all of those all-important life skills – especially if they are about to start, or have already started nursery or primary school. Our workshops are packed full of practical activities that you can start to practice with your child from the moment you get home."



Eagle House Group was created in 2004 to support the growing number of families of children with autism who were unable to find an appropriate school for their child. They are a family-owned company and believe that support for the family lies at the heart of what they do.



