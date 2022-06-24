Eagle House Group in Bramley Provides a Well-Balanced Curriculum Focusing on Pupil's Holistic Development

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2022 -- Eagle House Group in Bramley, one of London's most recognised special needs schools, provides a well-balanced curriculum that supports pupils in their holistic development. They use broad strategies to blend practical skills and worldly knowledge within the curriculum to ensure that pupils are well prepared for their next educational provision. Their curriculum exposes students to a wide range of experiences in linguistics, mathematics, science, technology, human and social sciences, physical education, aesthetics, and creativity. The school places an emphasis on English and reading, math, PSHCE, and life skills.



In addition to the core curriculum, Eagle House Group educate their pupils about life in modern Britain. Every child at Eagle House Group goes on community visits on a regular basis to improve their language and independence. They organise a pupil's parliament that teaches students about democracy and the rule of law. In addition, they also hold small group sessions for students who require a more individualised approach, particularly in the areas of reading and writing. Eagle House Group also offers a range of extra-curricular activities for their students, including sports, drama, music, and arts.



Talking about their autism specific curriculum in Mitcham school, a representative for the school stated, " At Eagle House School (Sutton), we provide a broad, balanced, and appropriate curriculum that befits each pupil's talents using a combination of nationally recognised award schemes including Functional Skills, BTEC, Entry Level and GCSEs. As pupils grow older, we work to find a balance between best educational outcomes and their ability to manage exams. We believe every pupil has the ability to gain a portfolio of carefully selected accreditations and support pupils and families in choosing the right route."



Eagle House Group is one of London's most well-known special needs schools. This independent learning organisation has four learning centres: a Primary School for children aged 4 to 11, a Secondary School for children aged 11 to 16, and a Sixth Form for students aged 16 to 19, as well as a new school in Bramley for children with more specialised needs and high-functioning autism. The school has developed a variety of teaching methods for students with autism spectrum disorders.



Eagle House Group was created in 2004 to support the growing number of families of children with autism who were unable to find an appropriate school for their child. They are a family-owned company and believe that support for the family lies at the heart of what they do.



