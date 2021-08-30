Eagle House Group in Mitcham Teaches Autism Specific Curriculum Focusing on Developing the Global Needs of Children

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2021 -- One of the most reputable special needs schools in London, Eagle House Group in Mitcham teaches an autism-specific curriculum that focuses on developing the global needs of children. Their unique multi-professional team works together to support children in the classroom setting and help them learn essential life skills. The independent school has a team of clinical psychologists, behaviour support specialists and assistant psychologists who collectively work to understand every pupil's strengths and areas of difficulty through assessment of their cognition, emotions and behaviour.



Using multi-sensory teaching strategies, their curriculum focuses on developing pupil's functional skills as well as academic skills. This independent special school has a team of clinical psychologists, behaviour support specialists and assistant psychologists who collectively work to create a curriculum that caters to pupils' strengths and areas of difficulty through assessment of their cognition, emotions and behaviour. The school encourages every child to communicate with confidence and participate in group activities to develop greater social confidence.



Eagle House Group is one of the leading independent special schools that supports and educates children and young people with Asperger Syndrome, Autism Spectrum Disorders, and other social and communication difficulties. Currently, this school has three learning centers - a Primary School for 4 to 11 year olds, Secondary School for 11 to 16 year olds, and Sixth Form for 16 to 19 year olds. Each school is backed by a team of skilled professionals who have vast experience in teaching children with autistic spectrum disorders.



Talking further about their autism specific curriculum in Mitcham school, one of the representatives from the school stated, "Eagle House School (Mitcham) was established in 2004 and occupies two main buildings; Eagle House, a Grade 1 listed building of great historic interest dating back to Sir Walter Raleigh, and a more modern building, Eagle Court, which houses our Early Years Department. At Eagle House School (Mitcham) we aim to be much more than just a school."



About Eagle House Group

Eagle House Group was created in 2004 to support the growing number of families of children with autism who were unable to find an appropriate school for their child. They are a family-owned company and believe that support for the family lies at the heart of what they do.



For more information, please visit http://www.eaglehousegroup.co.uk/.



Contact Details:



Eagle House Group (Ltd.)

Schools' Business Office

Eagle House School (Sutton)

95 Brighton Road Sutton Surrey SM2 5SJ