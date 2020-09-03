Eagle House Group Offers Autism Workshops for Parents to Expand Their Understanding of Autism

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2020 -- One of the best special needs schools in London, Eagle House Group offers autism workshop for parents to expand their understanding of autism spectrum disorder. Understanding the difficulties of raising children with autism, they work closely with the parents to help them support their children beyond the boundaries of the school. The workshops they provide aim to provide parents with ideas on how to get their children to focus and engage so they are ready to listen and to learn. Having developed a unique approach to teaching and learning, the workshops are carried out by a team of speech and language therapists and behaviour specialists with many years of experience in the field. Each workshop aims at helping parents find out:



- More about their child's autism

- What they can do to support them

- How they can teach their child the essential life skills that other children seem to simply "pick-up"

- To just understand them better



Eagle House Group is one of the most renowned independent special schools in Surrey and has a strong name across the UK, with a high demand for places. The school has a dedicated team of specialists and teachers who work tirelessly to support the children who suffer from Asperger's Syndrome, Autism Spectrum Disorder and other social and communication difficulties. They also offer training programmes and workshops for parents and local authorities to help develop their knowledge about such disorders.



Talking about their autism workshops for parents, one of the representatives from the company stated, "Eagle House Group supports and educates children and young people with a diagnosis of autism, Asperger syndrome and social & communication disorders. Our pupils and their autism are central to everything we do, as are you; their families. We recognise the importance of working closely with you, as we understand just how tough it can be to have a child with autism."



About Eagle House Group

Eagle House Group was created in 2004 to support the growing number of families of children with autism who were unable to find an appropriate school for their child. They are a family-owned company and believe that support for the family lies at the heart of what they do.



