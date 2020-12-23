Eagle House Group Offers Autism Workshops for Parents with Children Diagnosed with Autism

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2020 -- A leading special needs school in Surrey, Eagle House Group offers autism workshops that are designed to teach parents how to improve communication and outcomes with their child and their school. Understanding the difficulties of raising children with autism, they work closely with the parents to help them support their children beyond the boundaries of their school. The autism training sessions that they carry out are open to any family with a child who has an autism spectrum disorder.



They have a team of behavioural support specialists who guide parents on how to manage behaviour and support the child as they strive to understand the world. All of their workshops are packed full of practical activities that parents can start to practice with their child from the moment they get home. The workshops they provide aim to provide parents with ideas on how to get their children to focus and engage so they are ready to listen and to learn.



Eagle House Group is one of the best independent special schools for children with autism in London. The school has adopted an interactive method to achieve successful learning by combining national subject studies with fun activities for a positive learning experience, revolving all around the development of the children. They have 4 schools throughout the UK including, a primary school in Mitcham, a secondary school in Sutton, and a 6th form centre at Strawberry Lodge in Carshalton, and another school in Bramley.



Talking about their autism workshops for parents, one of the representatives from the company stated, "Eagle House Group supports and educates children and young people with a diagnosis of autism, Asperger syndrome and social & communication disorders. Our pupils and their autism are central to everything we do, as are you; their families. We recognise the importance of working closely with you, as we understand just how tough it can be to have a child with autism."



About Eagle House Group

Eagle House Group was created in 2004 to support the growing number of families of children with autism who were unable to find an appropriate school for their child. They are a family-owned company and believe that support for the family lies at the heart of what they do.



