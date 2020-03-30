Eagle House Group Offers Behaviour Management and Support Workshops for Parents of Autistic Children

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2020 -- A well-known autism school in Greater London, Eagle House Group offers behaviour management and support workshops for parents to help them develop an understanding of autism and how it may affect their child's education as well as on a daily basis. The workshops are open to families that have a child with any autism spectrum disorder as well as for families who have a child attending one of Eagle House Group's schools in Mitcham, Sutton, Walton on the Hill and Carshalton.



The workshops they conduct aim to provide parents with ideas on how to get their children to focus and engage so they are ready to listen and to learn. Having developed a unique approach to teaching and learning, the workshop is carried out by Eagle House Group's team of speech and language therapists, occupational therapists and behaviour specialists who have many years of experience working with children with a wide range of autism spectrum disorders.



Eagle House Group's behaviour support specialists guide parents on how to manage behaviour and support their child as they struggle to understand the world. Understanding just how tough it can be to have a child with autism, the workshop can help parents by giving them practical advice and fresh ideas to use in their own home. If parents want to attend the workshop, they can contact the team at Eagle House Group directly to find out which is the most local and relevant to them.



Eagle House Group is one of the most renowned independent special schools in Surrey. Each of their schools has a dedicated team of specialists and teachers who work tirelessly to support the children in their case, who have Asperger Syndrome, Autism Spectrum Disorders, and other social and communication difficulties. They also offer comprehensive education to children with an autism spectrum disorder to help them develop effective communication skills.



Talking about their autism workshop for parents, a representative from Eagle House Group stated, "Our workshops are open to any family who has a child with an autism spectrum disorder as well as to families who have a child attending one of our schools. We want to help you to develop your understanding of the issues surrounding autism and give ideas for supporting your child at home, so come and join us at one of our informal sessions."



About Eagle House Group

Eagle House Group was created in 2004 to support the growing number of families of children with autism who were unable to find an appropriate school for their child. They are a family-owned company and believe that support for the family lies at the heart of what they do.



For more information, please visit: https://eaglehousegroup.co.uk/training-for-parents/



