Eagle House Group Offers Highly Effective Speech and Language Therapy for Kids with Autism

A reputable special needs school in London, Eagle House Group offers effective therapy sessions for kids with autism. They have a team of experienced therapists who create a highly visual environment, which can enable pupils to access every lesson throughout the whole school day. They use a Pragmatic Organisation Dynamic Display (PODD) communication tool which uses symbols to help pupils utilise a vast vocabulary and spontaneity in their use of language.



The therapy sessions they conduct aim to provide kids with the means to focus and engage so they are ready to listen and to learn. Having developed a unique approach to teaching and learning, the workshop is carried out by Eagle House Group's team of speech and language therapists, occupational therapists and behaviour specialists who have many years of experience working with children with a wide range of autism spectrum disorders.



Furthermore, the behaviour support specialists and assistant psychologists at the school implement the Positive Behaviour Support (PBS) policy which includes understanding a pupil's interests as a basis to motivate engagement in learning and reward prosocial behaviour.



Eagle House Group is one of the most reputable special needs schools in London and has been actively working for years to provide specialised education to children with autism. They have a dedicated team of specialists and teachers who work tirelessly to support children with Asperger Syndrome and more social & communication difficulties. They also offer training programmes and workshops for parents and local authorities, and their holistic approach is what makes them stand out as one of the best autism schools in the UK.



Talking about their speech and language therapy sessions, one of the representatives from the company stated, "Communication is an essential life skill and one every pupil that comes to us has difficulty with. As such, our speech & language therapists work closely with each teaching team to support pupils by embedding a 'total communication approach' into every classroom. This involves creating a visual environment, which enables pupils to access every lesson throughout the whole school day."



About Eagle House Group

Eagle House Group was created in 2004 to support the growing number of families of children with autism who were unable to find an appropriate school for their child. They are a family-owned company and believe that support for the family lies at the heart of what they do.



