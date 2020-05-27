Eagle House Group Offers 'Introduction to Autism' Series of FREE Workshops for Parents of Children with Autism

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2020 -- Eagle House Group, an independent special school in London, offers an effective training program that teaches parents how to manage challenging behaviour in children with autism. This program consists of a range of workshops that aim to provide parents with strategies on how to get their children focussed and engaged so they are ready to listen and learn.



The series of 7 workshops are carried out by a team of speech and language therapists, occupational therapists and behavioural specialists who have many years of experience working with a wide array of children within the autism spectrum. These behavioural support specialists guide parents on how to manage behaviour and support the child as they strive to understand the world.



This independent specialist school has a team of clinical psychologists, behavioural support specialists and assistant psychologists who work to understand every each parent's strengths and weaknesses. Their workshops encourage every child to communicate with confidence and participate in group activities to develop improved social skills. The school also promotes effective and supportive relationships between parents and carers.



Eagle House Group is one of the leading independent special schools that supports and educates children with Aspergers, Autism, and other social and communication difficulties. Their school is backed by a team of skilled professionals who have vast experience of teaching children with autistic spectrum disorders. This school has three learning centres, Primary School (4 to 11 years), Secondary School (11 to 16 years), and Sixth Form (16 to 19 years).



Talking about their 'Introduction to Autism' workshops, one of the representatives from the school stated, "This 'Introduction to Autism' series of free workshops is aimed at supporting families of Early Years and primary school children, who may have recently been diagnosed with autism or Asperger's syndrome. These 7 interactive workshops not only look into the 'whys' and 'wherefores' of autism, but also give you practical advice and ideas on how to support your child in developing all of those all-important life skills – especially if they are about to start, or have already started."



Eagle House Group was created in 2004 to support the growing number of families of children with autism who were unable to find an appropriate school for their child. They are a family-owned company and believe that support for the family lies at the heart of what they do.



